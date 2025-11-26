ANC reportedly tried to enlist Elon Musk’s support ahead of elections- Errol Musk

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the African National Congress (ANC) reportedly tried to enlist Elon Musk’s support ahead of elections, including a request for a stake in Starlink.





This is according to Errol Musk, Elon Musk’s father, who said that his son refused the request.



“Before the election, Ramaphosa sent me a letter to send to Elon, asking him for support. And he had the idea that Elon would respond, but Elon didn’t. Before I sent the letter, Ramaphosa’s secretary contacted me and said, Don’t send the letter, we’ve changed, we think it’s not a good idea but I had already sent the letter,” He said on the Truth Report Podcast on YouTube.





The ANC’s support fell below 50% in last year’s national election, leading it to form a Government of National Unity that includes the DA.





Musk added that he had acted as an intermediary between the Presidency and his son on more than one occasion, including arranging a phone call between Ramaphosa and Elon Musk. However, he said he did not know the full details of their discussions.





Musk also claimed that the ANC later sought a share in Starlink, first 30%, then 39% before suggesting they would accept a $100 million donation instead.





IOL has reached out to the ANC for comment and will update the article once a response has been received.