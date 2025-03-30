Ancelotti Hails Mbappe For Equalling Ronaldo’s Record

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has showered encomiums on Kylian Mbappe following his match-winning performance in the 3-2 win against Leganes.

The French forward continued his impressive run of form with a stunning showing which handed his team the maximum points to keep them in the title race.

He opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a panenka penalty before Diego Garcia equalised for Leganes within a minute.

Leganes took a shock lead just before halftime to make it 2-1 going into the break.

Jude Bellingham quickly restored parity for Real Madrid immediately after the restart.

Mbappe again showed his importance to Real Madrid with a sublime free kick in the 76th minute to wrap up the three points.

It was Mbappe’s first-ever free kick goal in his professional career.

The goal was his 33rd of the season in all competitions, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo’s record in his debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The former PSG forward is now third on the list of players with the highest scoring debut seasons in Real Madrid’s history.

He is behind Ivan Zamorano, who scored 37 goals in 45 games, and Cristiano Ronaldo who scored 33 goals in 35 games.

Mbappe overcame a tough start to life in Spain after he was criticised for his poor performances at the beginning of the season before he started finding his feet, and he has enjoyed a turnaround in his performance in the second half of the season.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was impressed with Mbappe’s goal scoring showing against Leganes.

He said: “He’s doing very well, much more active, present in the game. He’s making a difference, that’s what we want from him.

“He tried the free kick yesterday, it went really well, and he wanted to try it again today. We’ve given him our trust.”

The Italian manager admitted that his team suffered against Leganes, while admitting the poor performance in the first half.

Ancelotti said: “I can’t remember a game in which we haven’t suffered. We have to do it, and the important thing is that it’s together. Football games are like that. There are no easy matches. But suffering isn’t a problem.

“We didn’t play a bad game. We had control, but we lacked balance… and that’s why we conceded two goals. Given what we did in the first half, we didn’t deserve them, but they caught us out on two counterattacks and, without balance, they scored.

“What was missing was balance in the first half. After the penalty, we could have managed the lead better. The team wasn’t well positioned, and that’s why we conceded two goals. But we were better in the second half.”

Mbappe was delighted to equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s record, while further reiterating his desire to win trophies for the club.

He said: “Me and Cristiano Ronaldo speak frequently. He gives me a lot of advice.

“I’m very happy to equal his goals in the first season, we know what he represents for all of us… but the really important thing is to WIN trophies with Real Madrid”.

The 26-year-old has now scored 22 goals in 27 La Liga matches, seven goals in 12 Champions League matches with the other goals in cup competitions.

Up next for Real Madrid is the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final clash against Real Sociedad on Tuesday.