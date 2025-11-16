ANDD CALLS FOR SWIFT POLICE ACTION



…. following the attack on the PF Secretariat that left two people injur£d



Lusaka… Sunday November 16, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



The Advocates for National Development and Democracy (ANDD) has strongly condemned the attack on the Patriotic Front (PF) Secretariat yesterday by suspected UPND caders.





Two people were injured after suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres allegedly attacked the PF Secretariat in Lusaka, vandalizing parts of the building in the process.





The injured have been identified as Davies Hakalima, 27, and Gabriel Mulenga, 52, who are both receiving medical attention at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) following the incident.





ANDD Executive Director Samuel Banda has since strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a threat to the country’s democratic values.



“We strongly condemn the violent attack on the PF Secretariat by individuals allegedly aligned to the UPND,” Mr Banda said.





“Political violence should never be allowed in our country. Zambia is a democratic and Christian state, and we must uphold values such as peace, unity and tolerance regardless of political affiliation.”





Mr Banda said the country must not return to a culture of political violence, stressing that politics should be a platform for debate and national development, not confrontation.





“Politics is not a platform for violence but a democratic space where citizens can exchange and promote ideas on how the country should grow and improve the living standards of its people,” he said.



He urged the Zambia Police Service to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that those behind the attack are arrested.





“We call upon the Zambia Police to investigate the attack on the PF Secretariat and bring all those involved to book,” he said.



“Cadres must learn from their colleagues who are currently in prison because of political vi0lence.”





Mr Banda further warned that no country can progress in the absence of peace and unity, calling on political stakeholders to practice restraint and respect.





“No nation can achieve development without peace and unity,” he said.



“We therefore call for unity, peace and tolerance among all political players.”