ANDD OPTIMISTIC VEDANTA WILL HONOUR ITS PLEDGED MINING OBLIGATIONS IF GIVEN KCM

Advocates for National Democracy and Develoment (ANDD) says they optimistic that Vedanta will honour its mining reform commitments they pledged once government gives them control to run KCM.

ANDD Executive Director Samuel Banda says the pledges which include among others, to increase salaries for miners,inject Millions of Dollars in social corporate responsibility, pay outstanding arrears for suppliera and to create sustainable employment opportunities is an opportunity worth pursuing.

He says he is also happy that Vedanta through its subsidiary KCM extended support for the malaria programme for 40,000 households every year which saw 90% reduction in malaria incidents and also supported trust schools with approximately 2400 pupils in Chingola and Chililabombwe.

“If such development models can be actualized, the Copperbelt and Zambia as a whole, would be a different place” Mr Banda has observed.

Currently Vedanta has been involved in facemask distribution to schools on the Copperbelt and also supporting four co-operatives with weed killer covering 12,000 hectares that includes Favour international for the disabled, Twikatane co-operative, Chingola Foundation Trust and Muchinshi Multi Purpose Co-operative.

Mr Banda has therefore called for quick action to let the mining giant get to work in order to ensure their pledges are put into place through a well established legal frameworks in order for the ordinary people to benefit.

“You may also wish to know that currently Vedanta is supporting the arts industry through Mjomba Starface a multi talented Zambian content creator based in Chiwempala township.Such support requires a legal framework of some sort or a commitment which can only be made available when they are fully in charge of the mine” Mr Banda further said.

He has therefore reiterated that Vedanta Resources with its global footprint and diversified business portfolio is the most suitable investor

that has experienced, technical capacity, professional capabilities, financial power and has a strong business acumen to operate KCM efficiently and effectively and contribute positively to national development.

He said the incentives and proposals that Vedanta Resources has set out in improving the work conditions of the employees, will definitely improve the welfare and living standards of the employees and their families.