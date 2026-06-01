ANDD URGES POLITICAL PARTIES TO RELEASE MANIFESTOS AHEAD OF ELECTIONS



…..political competition without published manifestos risks weakening democratic accountability





Lusaka… Monday June 1, 2026 (SMART EAGLES)



The Advocates for National Development and Democracy (ANDD) has called on both ruling and opposition political parties to urgently publish their election manifestos, saying voters deserve clear and detailed policy proposals ahead of the polls.





ANDD Executive Director Samuel Banda said political competition without published manifestos risks weakening democratic accountability, as citizens are left to rely on campaign promises that are not properly documented or verifiable.





“Political parties, both in government and in opposition, must urgently release their manifestos. Zambians want to see clearly what each party is offering before they make a decision at the ballot box,” Mr Banda said.





He stressed that the electorate is increasingly demanding issue-based politics, adding that development commitments should be communicated early enough to allow public scrutiny.





“We cannot continue with politics where leaders only announce intentions at rallies without written policy direction. Manifestos are important because they allow citizens to interrogate and compare what different parties are promising,” he said.





Mr Banda noted that key national challenges such as unemployment, the high cost of living, economic recovery, infrastructure development, and improved service delivery require concrete and measurable policy responses.





“The issues affecting Zambians are serious and urgent. People want to know how jobs will be created, how the economy will be stabilised, and how social services will be improved. These answers must be in the manifestos, not just in speeches,” he said.





He further urged political parties to avoid delaying the release of their policy documents, warning that late publication limits meaningful public engagement.





“It is not enough to release manifestos when campaigns are already at their peak. By then, it becomes difficult for citizens, civil society, and experts to properly analyse the proposals,” Mr Banda said.





He added that transparency in policy formulation would enhance trust between leaders and citizens, and strengthen Zambia’s democratic culture.





“As ANDD, we are calling for greater transparency. Manifestos should not be campaign decorations; they must be working documents that guide what leaders will actually do once elected,” he said.





The organization has since appealed for a more informed electorate, saying voters must be empowered with clear information to make sound decisions during elections.