ANDD WRITES ECZ OVER KAWAMBWA PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION



…. concerned with reports of vote buying and cash distribution among other issues



Below is the letter….



30th December 2024



The Chief Electoral Officer

Electoral Commission of Zambia

Election House, Haile Selassie Avenue, Long Acres,

P.O. Box 50274

Lusaka, Zambia





Dear Sir/Madam,



Subject: Concerns Regarding the Kawambwa By-Election Held on 20th December 2024 and electoral integrity of the electoral Commission of Zambia



We trust this letter reaches you in good health. As an organization dedicated to advancing democratic principles, electoral transparency, and integrity, we have carefully examined reports from various stakeholders, including the Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG), Transparency International Zambia, opposition parties, and other concerned parties, regarding the parliamentary by-election held on 20th December 2024 in Kawambwa Constituency. After reviewing their findings, we wish to express serious concerns about the credibility and fairness of the electoral process.







The reports outline several irregularities that undermined the integrity of the election. These issues, detailed below, require your immediate attention and action:



1. Vote Buying and Cash Distribution

The reports reveal that UPND officials, including the Minister of Youth, Sports, and Arts Hon. Elvis Nkandu, Chililabombwe MP Hon. Paul Kabuswe, and the UPND candidate, were involved in distributing money to residents in Chitondo. Additionally, promises of free fertilizer were made to the community. Such actions constitute vote-buying and violate the Electoral Code of Conduct.





2. Voter Manipulation

There were reports of UPND supporters transporting individuals from Kawambwa to Nchelenge to replace lost or damaged voter cards. Teachers from the constituency were allegedly instructed to fill out blank, stamped police reports at voter registration centers to facilitate the replacement of these cards. These actions raise serious concerns about the manipulation of the voter registration process.





3. Electoral Code of Conduct Violations

The reports also detail numerous breaches of the Electoral Code of Conduct, including the alleged expulsion of polling agents and election monitors by UPND supporters. Despite the presence of monitors, there seems to have been a lack of enforcement by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) in ensuring adherence to the Code of Conduct, thereby failing to guarantee a level playing field for all participants.





4. Misuse of State Resources

Another significant concern raised is the presence of at least 10 Cabinet Ministers and other government officials stationed in Kawambwa without clear evidence of official leave. The involvement of District Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, and other high-ranking government officials in this manner, along with the use of state resources, creates an uneven playing field and compromises the neutrality of the election.





Conclusion and Recommendations:

Given the seriousness of these findings, we strongly urge the Electoral Commission of Zambia to conduct a thorough investigation into the concerns raised by CCMG and other stakeholders and take appropriate corrective action.





As the Advocates for National Development and Democracy, we specifically recommend:



– A comprehensive investigation into the incidents of vote-buying and manipulation of voter registration processes.

– Stricter enforcement of the Electoral Code of Conduct to prevent future violations.

– A review of the use of state resources during elections to ensure impartiality and fairness.





We are deeply concerned that these irregularities undermine the credibility of the electoral process. We trust that the Electoral Commission of Zambia will take swift action to address these issues and ensure that future elections are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.





We await your prompt attention to this matter.



Yours sincerely,



Samuel Banda

Executive Director

Advocates for National Development and Democracy



Cc: American Embassy



British Embassy



European Union