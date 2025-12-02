Andre Onana and Aboubakar dropped from AFCON squad



Cameroon have made a bold move ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations after leaving out veteran striker Vincent Aboubakar, goalkeeper Andre Onana and several other senior players from their squad.





Following their failure to qualify for the World Cup, the Indomitable Lions are opting for a fresh start and will head into the tournament with a youthful team. Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo is expected to lead the new-look attack as Cameroon looks to rebuild.





Among the big names omitted are Eric Maxim Choupo-Moteng, Karl Toko Ekambi and Napoli midfielder Zambo Anguissa who is sidelined with an injury until January.





The Cameroon FA has also sacked head coach Marc Brys and replaced him with David Pagou, citing misconduct as the reason for his dismissal.