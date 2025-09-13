André Onana officially unveiled as Trabzonspor goalkeeper

Cameroon international goalkeeper André Onana has signed for Trabzonspor on a loan move from Manchester United.

The 29-year-old departed Manchester United after the arrival of young Belgian keeper Senne Lammens, which pushed him further down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Trabzonspor confirmed the deal in a statement, with the loan running until the end of the season.

“An agreement has been reached with Manchester United for the temporary transfer of footballer Andre Onana to our club, free of charge, for the 2025-2026 football season,” reads the Turkish club’s statement.

According to the Daily Mail, the loan deal is set to provide a significant financial boost for André Onana, effectively doubling his current earnings through a combination of a signing bonus and additional performance incentives.

From a club perspective, Manchester United will not receive a loan fee for the transfer, as Trabzonspor didn’t secure an option to make the move permanent at the end of the loan period, which expires on June 30th.