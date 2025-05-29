Controversial influner, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been charged with r@pe and other offences in the UK.

The brothers have been charged with a string of offences including r@pe, human trafficking, controlling prost!tution, and actual bodily harm against three women, according to Mail Online.

Andrew, 38, faces 10 charges connected to three alleged victims including r@pe, actual bodily harm, human trafficking, and controlling prost!tution for gain.

Meanwhile, Tristan, 36, faces 11 charges connected to one alleged victim including r@pe, actual bodily harm, and human trafficking.

An international arrest warrant was issued by Bedfordshire Police for the siblings over allegations dating back to between 2012 and 2015, which they deny.

The charges were authorised in January 2024 but full details have only been released now as the CPS wanted to clarify the position of the proceedings.

The brothers are already facing prosecution in Romania over allegations of trafficking minors, s£xual intercourse with a minor and money laundering, which must be settled before they can be extradited to the UK, the CPS said.

A separate case against them, in which they are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to s£xually exploit women, has been sent back to prosecutors.

A CPS spokesman said: ‘We can confirm that we have authorised charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate for offences including rape, human trafficking, controlling prostitution, and actual bodily harm against three women.

‘These charging decisions followed receipt of a file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police.

‘A European Arrest Warrant was issued in England in 2024, and as a result the Romanian courts ordered the extradition to the UK of Andrew and Tristan Tate.

‘However, the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first.

‘The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendants have the right to a fair trial.

‘It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.’

The women are being represented by lawyer Matt Jury, who said: ‘We welcome the clarity from the Crown Prosecution Service that our authorities are working to ensure the Tates face justice here in the UK – they cannot be allowed to escape extradition.

‘At the same time, we ask once more that CPS admit its mistake in failing to prosecute Tate when he lived in the UK and finally charge him for the rape and assault of the other three women, our clients, who originally filed criminal complaints against him as long ago as 2014 but were failed by the system. They deserve justice, too.’

Their allegations were subject to a Hertfordshire Police investigation, which was closed in 2019.