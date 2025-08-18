Andrew Tate Sues Ex-Girlfriend Bri Stern for US$50 Million Over Assault Allegations

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate is taking his ex-girlfriend, Bri Stern, to court for US$50 million, accusing her of spreading lies that he sexually assaulted and abused her.

According to new legal filings seen by TMZ, Tate says Bri launched a calculated smear campaign built on false claims that he choked her during sex after she asked him to stop. He insists she pushed these allegations in the media and online purely for money, attention, and to destroy his reputation.

Bri Stern’s Earlier Claims

Back in March 2025, Bri filed a police report in Beverly Hills accusing Tate of assaulting her during sex. She later hired high-profile Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee and filed a civil lawsuit against Tate for sexual assault.

Tate, however, has strongly denied her version of events from the start. He argues that medical records and expert analysis did not match her story, claiming the “injuries” she pointed to were more consistent with cosmetic procedures than violence.

In his lawsuit, Tate accuses Bri of exploiting his name and image to push her cryptocurrency and adult content businesses. He also says this isn’t the first time she’s tried such tactics, alleging she attempted to extort another man with similar claims back in 2022.

Importantly, prosecutors declined to charge Tate with any crime after reviewing Bri’s police report, citing a lack of sufficient evidence. Still, he says she continued repeating the accusations even after the case was dropped.

Now, Tate is suing her for defamation, emotional distress, invasion of privacy, abuse of process, and misusing his likeness—demanding more than US$50 million in damages.

Bri Stern’s Lawyer Responds

On the other side, Bri’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, dismissed Tate’s lawsuit as nothing more than ego. He argued that Tate thinks he’s untouchable but will soon be proven wrong in court.

“Tate’s delusion is that he’s so important that he’s above the law. He isn’t. His counterclaim is junk and will be dismissed. More importantly, I can’t wait to get him in front of a Los Angeles jury. He will finally be held accountable for his years of his outrageous and harmful conduct. Although Tate has attempted to scrub his social media, unfortunately for him, we have it all. Tate is nothing more than a big-mouthed bully, but this time he picked the wrong person. Ms. Stern won’t be bullied.”