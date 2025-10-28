ANDYFORD BANDA URGES GOVERNMENT TO CLARIFY ZAMBIA’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING STATUS





By Lukundo Nankamba



The opposition People’s Alliance for Change-PAC is calling on government to provide a proper position on the national debt restructuring process, warning that the public is becoming increasingly confused over the actual status of the nation’s debt.





Government recently announced that Zambia’s debt restructuring is 94 percent complete, describing the remaining steps as mere formalities to finalize what has already been agreed upon.





Commenting on the latest update, PAC President Andyford Banda, while acknowledging the progress made has argued that only 49 percent of the debt has been formally finalized with all necessary procedures completed. Mr. Banda has pointed out the discrepancy between the government’s statements and the tangible outcomes achieved so far.





He has emphasized the importance of clear and consistent communication, noting that the prolonged nature of the process has left ordinary citizens uncertain about whether the restructuring has truly been finalized.



PHOENIX NEWS