Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara takes another dig at dad Brad Pitt during her graduation



Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the adopted daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, daughter graduated from Spelman College over the weekend.





While taking the stage to accept her diploma, she was announced as Zahara Marley Jolie, leaving out “Pitt” from her name.



The 21-year-old received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the college in Atlanta.



This isn’t the first time she has dropped the last name of her estranged father at a public event.





When Zahara joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha organization in 2023, she proudly declared herself as Zahara Marley Jolie.

In a video from the sorority’s induction ceremony, she shouted it while shaking her hair and performing a series of moves.



At the time, social media users pointed out that one of her brothers also dropped their father’s last name years prior.





In 2021, Us Weekly reported that the former couple’s son Maddox “doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie.”



The insider alleged, “Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support.”





In 2024, their youngest daughter, Vivienne, also appeared to diss her dad while working with her mom on the Broadway adaptation of “The Outsiders.”



At the time, her name was listed as “Vivienne Jolie” in the show’s Playbill.





Meanwhile, Shiloh made things official by removing Pitt from her last name on her 18th birthday.



The teenager “hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself,” “Entertainment Tonight” reported in June 2024.





The exes have six children in total: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.



Jolie adopted Maddox from Cambodia in 2002, followed by Zahara three years later. Pitt legally adopted the pair in December 2005.





She adopted Pax from Vietnam in 2007 when he was 3 years old. Pitt, 62, went on to adopt Pax one year later.



The “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” co-stars began dating in 2005 but didn’t marry until 2014. They welcomed Shiloh in 2006, followed by twins Knox and Vivienne in 2008.





All six kids have reportedly distanced themselves from their father following Pitt and Jolie’s 2016 split.