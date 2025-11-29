ANGOLA  announces construction of fertilizer factory in Soyo



With the opening of the gas treatment plant in Soyo, Angola plans to build a fertilizer production unit that will use the gas from the new plant.





The announcement was made by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, in statements to the press after the inauguration of the gas factory, which has two platforms: Quiluma and Maboqueiro.





João Lourenço affirmed that there will be “a lot more jobs”, counting on the future fertilizer factory, to be built equally in the municipality of Soyo.





In this municipality, João Lourenço recalled, there is already facilities from Angola LNG, which produces gas associated with petroleum, but it was necessary to advance for the exploration of unassociated gas, whose reserves along the coast were already known, but lacked investment.





In addition, he explained, it was necessary to create legislation in 2018, that would protect investors interested in the gas manufacturing and transformation industry, and a new gas consortium in 2019.





“Gas is in high demand on the international market. It’s less polluting than diesel, for example. It has a good market price. Therefore, the benefits of this investment – which is a pioneer in this domain of unassociated gas, we believe others will come along the coast – are very promising for the Angolan people, for the national economy,” João Lourenço said.