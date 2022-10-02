ANONYMOUS GIVES YO MAPS YO FREE ADVICE ABOUT KIDDIST

Pressure yako Yo Maps Yo nikusanvela ma advice. We told you that they don’t put your women ku business but iwe na ntota yako. Apa raising again to were you were will be very difficult.

In fact apa niku telemuka che. Ka down down yakugwila.

Olo che story ya Adam na Eve in the Garden of Eden you ignored it. Samson na Delilah story you equally Ignored it. Also Ndani uyu, ati ndani uyu….yaba zina yayenda, but you ignored it too. Mmmm mwana uyenda down apa.

Apa Kiddist kifle akungo kuleta pansi ulangana. Uzasila mwaiche.

Come on social media live and apologise to your fans and you start a new chapter otherwise ndiye ku telemuka kwako uku.

Free advise ngati uzaikana nayo nizako Boi.