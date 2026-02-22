ANOTHER FOSSIL OPPOSITION FORMED BY VERY TIRED LEGS, TONGUE AND TEETH

Political FOSSILS have yet again formed a group called CPD stating that they want to remove President Hakainde Hichilema.

The group FOSSIL leaders led by Mbita Chitala and Neo Simutanyi says it will choose a presidential candidate to stand against Hichilema.

Those wanting to be presidential and running mate under this FOSSIL GROUP are required to pay K35, 000 for males and K25, 000 for females.

All opposition characters are set to gather and choose who they are calling FOSSILS flag bearer to lead in removing HH.

The tired FOSSILS can’t even explain how they can run Zambia but their focus is just removing HH.- Koswe