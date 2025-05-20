ANOTHER JUDGEMENT FOR MUNIR ZULU



The Lusaka Magistrate’s Court is today, May 20, 2025, expected to deliver judgement in the case where jailed Lumezi Member of Parliament, Munir Zulu, is charged with seditious practices.





Magistrate Faides Hamaundu set the date after defence lawyer Boniface Chiwala closed the case for the defence.



In this matter, Mr. Zulu is accused of inciting discontent among the Zambian populace through his allegations against President Hakainde Hichilema.





Between May 25 and May 27, 2024, Mr. Zulu allegedly claimed that President Hichilema directed the Inspector General of Police and the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security to eliminate him and others, claims purported to incite public discontent.





Mr. Zulu is also accused of declaring the Eastern Province a “no-go area” and a “danger zone” for Southerners actions said to foster ill will and hostility between different communities.





Earlier this month, Lusaka Magistrate Trevor Kasanda sentenced Mr. Zulu to 18 months’ imprisonment with hard labour in a separate case in which he was facing one count of seditious practices and fined him 2,000 Kwacha in penalty units.





In April, the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court also convicted and sentenced Mr. Zulu to one year of imprisonment with hard labour for defaming Road Development Agency (RDA) Board Chairperson Mulchand Kuntawala, along with two Cabinet ministers.



Diamond TV