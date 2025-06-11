ANOTHER JUDGMENT AWAITS LUSAMBO



The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has set August 22, 2025 as the date for delivering judgment in a case where former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo is accused of acquiring properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.





The properties in question are located in Lusaka’s Chamba Valley area and include a single-storey, four-bedroomed house with a guest wing, as well as an incomplete block of six flats.





Mr. Lusambo denies any wrongdoing.



This will be the third judgment delivered by the court in relation to various offences allegedly committed by Mr. Lusambo.





Last year, he received two judgments, one in which he was sentenced to four years in prison for acquiring public properties through corrupt means, and another in which he received a two-year prison sentence for assault in a separate case.





Mr. Lusambo remains in custody after the court denied him bail pending appeal of his previous sentences.



