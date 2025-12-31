Anthony Joshua: Journalist Rufai Oseni Raises 2 Questions Over Accident Involving Boxer





A popular journalist, Rufai Oseni, has raised two questions concerning the accident involving British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.





Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State.





The British former world champion had only recently returned to competitive boxing after spending more than a year away from the ring.





Joshua sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.





This has sparked discussions on Nigeria’s emergency response systems.



Reacting to the rescue responses at the scene of the accident, Arise TV reporter Oseni questioned the availability of ambulances at the scene.





He said



Was there no Ambulance/ Emergency number to call during the Anthony Joshua incident? Where are the first responders! Na wa?