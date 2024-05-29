Anthony Martial has confirmed that he will leave Manchester United this summer after nine years.

Martial’s contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and having not agreed on an extension, he has announced that he will be departing.

In an open letter to supporters on social media on Monday evening, May 27, he said:

“Dear Manchester United fans, It’s with great emotion that I write to you today to say goodbye. After nine incredible years at the club, the time has come for me to turn a new page in my career. “Since I arrived in 2015, I have had the immense honour of wearing this shirt and playing in front of you, the best supporters in the world! You have been an unwavering support, through the good times and the difficult. Your passion and loyalty have been a constant source of motivation for me. “I’d like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you’ve done for me. Your songs, your encouragement and your love for the club are memories that will remain engraved in my heart forever. “I would also like to express my gratitude to all my teammates, technical staff and all the members of the club I have met during my 9 years here. I am proud to have been able to share these experiences with you. “Manchester United will always be in my heart. This club has left its mark on my career and offered me an incredible opportunity to play in front of you. I’m leaving to take on new challenges, I’ll always be a Red Devil and I’ll continue to follow the club’s results with passion. Thank you again for everything, and see you soon. With all my affection, Anthony Martial.”

Martial joined United in 2015 as a teenager from Monaco in a deal worth an initial £36m, potentially rising as high as £57.6m.

The forward enjoyed a bright start to life at Old Trafford and scored on his debut with a brilliant solo goal against Liverpool – one of 17 in all competitions that season.

He remained a key player for the next few campaigns with his 23 goals in the 2019/20 campaign a career-best. However, inconsistency and injuries blighted his final few years with the club.

He joined the Spanish side Sevilla on loan for the second half of the 2021/22 campaign. Martial made just 19 appearances this season under Erik ten Hag, scoring twice. He has been linked with a move to Inter Milan.