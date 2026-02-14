ANTONIO MWANZA CALLS FOR INSTITUTIONAL REFORMS TO SHIELD DEVELOPMENT FROM POLITICS

MWANZA CALLS FOR INSTITUTIONAL REFORMS TO SHIELD DEVELOPMENT FROM POLITICS



…says when institutions are strong, an MP can criticise government freely and development will still continue





Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Antonio Mourinho Mwanza has said development challenges in Zambia stem largely from structural governance issues rather than political party differences.





In a statement, Mr. Mwanza explained that development in the country remains heavily linked to political structures and personalities, arguing that this situation affects how services and projects are delivered to communities.





He noted that Members of Parliament are widely viewed as drivers of development in their constituencies, particularly with the expanded Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which has made legislators closely associated with local projects.





Mr. Mwanza said implementation of CDF projects, although legally meant for all constituencies, still relies on cooperation from government ministries and administrative processes.





According to him, tensions between legislators and the executive could slow development processes due to weakened cooperation, even when laws provide for equal distribution.





He stressed that structural reforms were necessary, stating, “this isn’t about political parties. It’s about how the system is structured.”





He further warned that development would continue to face political influence unless institutions took precedence, adding, “until institutions – not personalities – drive development, politics will always affect delivery.”





Mr. Mwanza proposed reforms including independent management of CDF through local boards, stronger financial autonomy for councils, enforcement of equal treatment in approvals and a neutral civil service.





He also said MPs should concentrate on legislation and oversight rather than project implementation.



Emphasising the importance of governance reforms, he said, “Zambia can protect MPs – and their constituencies – by strengthening institutions instead of personalities.”





Meanwhile, Mr. Mwanza noted that strong institutions would ensure development continues regardless of political disagreements, stating that “when institutions are strong, an MP can criticise government freely and development will still continue.”





He said such reforms would help safeguard democracy while ensuring consistent service delivery across constituencies.