ANTONIO  MWANZA PREDICTS UPND SUPPORT WILL NOT BE REPEATED IN 2026 ELECTIONS

DPP PRESIDENT PREDICTS UPND SUPPORT WILL NOT BE REPEATED IN 2026 ELECTIONS





Opposition Democratic Progressive Party President, Antonio Mwanza, says the ruling UPND has no clear path to victory in the 2026 general elections, citing the party’s failure to deliver on its promises.





Speaking in an interview with Mafken News, Mr. Mwanza said Zambians continue to face rising poverty and a high cost of living, while the cost of doing business has made it increasingly difficult for entrepreneurs to thrive.





He added that it will be impossible for the UPND to replicate the support it received in the last general elections, asserting that citizens have woken up and will not repeat past mistakes.



Kalonje Mumba

Mafken FM