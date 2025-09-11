⬆️ BUILD UP | Antonio Mwanza’s New Path in Politics



Antonio Mwanza has entered Zambia’s political arena with a fresh banner. The former Patriotic Front Media Director has launched the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), a move that signals both a personal reinvention and a widening fragmentation of Zambia’s opposition landscape.





At the launch in Lusaka, Mwanza framed his party as a youth-driven platform. “It is time for the youth to stop being used as campaign tools and instead step into decision-making positions,” he declared. His rhetoric aligns with a growing sentiment among young Zambians who feel excluded from meaningful political participation, often reduced to foot soldiers during elections rather than actors shaping national policy.





The DPP’s policy blueprint is ambitious. Mwanza pledged investments in energy reform, including calls for ZESCO to renegotiate electricity export contracts in order to prioritize domestic needs. He also spoke of creating 200,000 jobs in the financial sector, training 500,000 villagers in village banking, and launching a financial literacy drive that would reach 10 million citizens by 2030. These targets are bold, but they raise practical questions about resources, institutional capacity, and the depth of support required to implement them.





The political context cannot be ignored. Mwanza’s departure from the Patriotic Front comes at a time when the former ruling party is reeling from leadership disputes, corruption trials, and internal divisions. By forming his own party, he distances himself from PF’s troubled brand while positioning himself as a fresh alternative. Yet this also deepens the fragmentation of the opposition, with several former PF figures already forming or flirting with new movements.





Zambia’s opposition space has long struggled with unity. The rise of multiple small parties risks diluting the vote and weakening the capacity to mount a coherent challenge against the ruling United Party for National Development in 2026. Mwanza’s DPP may inspire youth, but whether it can consolidate enough support to matter nationally is uncertain.





Critically, Mwanza’s own political journey is marked by shifts. He previously served as Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) spokesperson before joining PF, and now, DPP. That trajectory reflects both adaptability and opportunism, depending on one’s reading. For some, it shows resilience; for others, inconsistency.





The challenge for Mwanza will be to translate rhetoric into structure. Launching a party is one step; building credible grassroots networks, funding machinery, and securing broad legitimacy is another. Zambian politics has seen many new parties emerge with enthusiasm but fade before an election cycle. The DPP will need to show it can outlast the moment.





For now, Mwanza has chosen a path that separates him from PF’s shadow and bets on the political energy of the youth. His success will depend not just on ideas but on his ability to build trust, sustain momentum, and convince Zambians that DPP is more than another fragment in an already crowded field.





