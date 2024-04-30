Antony denies being burdened by £86m transfer fee, says critics motivate him

Despite experiencing another disappointing season at Manchester United, winger Antony remains unfazed by his hefty £86 million (€108m) price tag.

The Brazilian was brought in from Ajax for a substantial fee during the 2022 summer transfer window.

However, United has yet to see significant returns on their investment, as Antony struggled to adapt in his debut season and has faced even greater challenges this year.

With only four games remaining, the 24-year-old scored his first league goal of the season against Burnley, managing just a single assist.

Criticism has mounted against his lacklustre performances, particularly following his controversial celebration after Man Utd’s FA Cup semi-final shootout victory over Coventry City.

Nevertheless, Antony remains resolute that his transfer fee has not burdened him during his time at Old Trafford. Instead, he views his critics as sources of motivation.

He told The Athletic: “It (the transfer fee) doesn’t really impact me because I know my worth, the money is the money and obviously everyone speaks about it but no one would if the performances of everyone and myself were at the top.

“It’s something that is just a way of working harder, knowing I can get better, I know my worth and I will (show it). The critics are going to exist, and it’s something that makes me want to work harder, and prove to myself first. I’m going to keep working, giving everything for the group because it’s most important to have a good mentality and to be focused.”

Off-field issues have undoubtedly posed a distraction for Antony, especially after being accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin last summer.

With a police investigation still ongoing as the season draws to a close, Antony may find himself playing for his Manchester United future in the remaining matches, starting against Crystal Palace on Monday, May 6.

Reports suggest that the club’s new co-owners, INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are eager to offload the £86 million player to minimize losses. However, the ongoing police investigation could potentially disrupt their plans.