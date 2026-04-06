Any move to bar candidates from 2026 race outside constitution ‘null and void’- KAFWAYA WARNS ECZ

KAFWAYA WARNS ECZ.



…..Any move to bar candidates from 2026 race outside constitution ‘null and void’



Lusaka – Monday, 6 April 2026 (Smart Eagles)



Lunte Member of Parliament Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya has warned against moves to block some opposition presidential candidates from contesting the 2026 general elections.





Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Hon Kafwaya said any attempt to block candidates from contesting the presidency outside the Constitution will be invalid





Hon. Kafwaya said Article 3 of the Constitution is clear that any law which contradicts it is null and void.



He said this article applies to all institutions including the Electoral Commission of Zambia, in case they want to introduce new regulations that contradict the Constitution.





Hon. Kafwaya’s comment comes in the wake of concerns that new regulations could be introduced to prevent some candidates from running in presidential elections.



He said Article 100 already outlines who qualifies or can be disqualified from contesting presidential elections.





“Article 100 states that a person is disqualified from being nominated as a candidate for election as President if that person (a) is a public officer; (b) has dual citizenship; (c) is holding or acting in a constitutional office or other public office; (d) is a judge or judicial officer; (e) was removed from public office on grounds of gross misconduct in the immediate preceding five years; (f) has a mental or physical disability that would make the person incapable of performing executive functions; (g) is an undischarged bankrupt; (h) is serving a sentence of imprisonment; or (i) has, in the immediate preceding five years, served a term of imprisonment of at least three years,” he said.





Hon Kafwaya said any eligible Zambian should be allowed to file nominations, including councillors, mayors and Members of Parliament.





He said any efforts to eliminate candidates through new processes will not be accepted by the public because they will protect the Constitution.





Hon Kafwaya has reminded authorities that Zambia remains governed by the Constitution unless it is deliberately overridden.



He said the Zambian people will not accept machinations from the Electoral Commission of Zambia or anywhere else to prevent people such as councillors and MPs from running for President.





He said the Constitution makes clear provisions and these must be adhered to.



“If the ECZ tries to incorporate provisions in its arrangements that are inconsistent with the Constitution, they will be declared invalid to the extent of their inconsistency,” he said.



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