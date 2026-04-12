“APARTHEID LAW” ROW ERUPTS ERDOGAN SLAMS ISRAEL OVER DEATH PENALTY MOVE





Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has launched a fierce attack on Israel after its parliament moved to impose the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners, calling the measure “no different” from the persecution of Jews under Adolf Hitler.





Speaking at a political gathering, Erdoğan accused Israel of enshrining discrimination into law, arguing the policy targets Palestinians alone and amounts to outright racism. He warned the move risks turning the legal system into what he described as an “instrument of oppression.”





The Turkish leader went further, comparing the proposal to the system of Apartheid in South Africa, claiming it represents an even harsher version of institutionalised inequality.





His remarks are likely to inflame already tense relations, as critics say the policy could deepen divisions and draw renewed international scrutiny over Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.