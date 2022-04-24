APNAC CALLS ON PRESIDENT HH TO FIRE HIS LEGAL ADVISOR CHRISTOPHER MUNDIA AND PPS BRADFORD MACHILA.

…over their alleged involvement in corruption says MUNIR ZULU.

Sunday, April 24, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

The African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC) Zambia Chapter has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to fire his legal Advisor Christopher Mundia and State House principal Private Secretary Bradford Machila over their alleged involvement in the Drug Enforcement Commission and Director of Public Prosecution Saga.

And APNAC Secretary General Munir Zulu has bemoaned that the fight against Corruption is being dramatized.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today, Hon Zulu said it is sad to note that institutions such as the DEC want to judge people in the court of public opinion.

He has since questioned the rush by the DEC to prosecute matters that are not well prepared.

“Are they trying to cause Government loss of money by prosecuting matters that are not well prepared. Where is the rush?.

DEC is always on TV , Radio and newspapers and saying that they are fighting corruption. On the issue of the DPP having written a confidential letter to DEC, you cannot a prosecute a matter when the docket is still held by the DPP,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon Zulu said there is need to interrogate the alleged corruption that is taking place internally in the New Dawn Administration.

He said APNAC strongly believe there was a deal taking place between Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo and the people of Chinese origin seen together exchanging parcels at SINOMA Cement.

Hon Zulu said this is because the explanation the Minister gave that he went to buy Cement does not hold any water.

He said manufacturers do not sell cement to individual customers unless wholesalers.

“The Minister should clear the air if he runs a wholesale,” he said.

Hon Zulu has since challenged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to state to the nation who was moving in a vehicle with a Chinese flag if not the ambassador.

“The New Chinese Ambassador is yet to submit his credentials to the President. Has Zambia become a country where anyone can move in a vehicle,” he said.