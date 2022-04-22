Africa Parliamentary Network Against Corruption (APNAC) Zambia Chapter notes with sadness two unfortunate and embarrassing incidents that have occurred in our country lately.

These Include:

• The suspicious images which went viral on social media where the Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo was seen in the company of some Chinese nationals at unknown location.

• The revelations by a Mr. Milingo Lungu, through court documents, that he met State officials as well as President Hakainde Hichilema and others who allegedly offered him immunity over cases he stood charged.

These two incidents are disturbing to APNAC.

First, we have taken note of the Chinese flag on one vehicle present on the pictures which went viral on social media.

To our understanding, the Ambassador accredited to Zambia by the People’s Republic of China has not yet submitted credentials to President Hakainde Hichilema. To this effect, we reasonably believe that the use of the Chinese flag on the vehicle in question is highly suspicious and abrogates diplomatic etiquette in all senses. Although the Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo has offered an explanation to that effect, we as APNAC remain very suspicious and want a proper explanation from Government of who really was using the Chinese Ambassador’s vehicle on that day and we equally challenge the Chinese embassy to disclose who was using that vehicle in the absence of the substantive ambassador?

Secondly, it is unheard of for a government to offer immunity to persons who face criminal charges before court. Just like many people and organisation, APNAC is very disappointed that the Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe failed to address the issue alleged by Mr. Milingo Lungu in its conclusive terms. The Minister of Justice went to divert people’s attention by pushing an agenda that we have now believed is a political project of the United Party for National Development (UPND) government to hound out the Director of Public Prosecution from office.

It is very clear now that this administration has no intention of fighting corruption in its literal meaning and sense. These allegations made by Mr. Milingo Lungu are too serious that one expected government to say something on whether or not there was a meeting between the President with his team and Mr. Lungu. We are very disappointed with this administration for demonstrating that they can interfere with judicial system in order to achieve their desired agenda.

We are now convinced that even their calls for the DPP to leave office are motivated by their appetite to ensure that any form of corruption which involves them, is never prosecuted.

Hon Munir Zulu MP

Signed

APNAC S.G