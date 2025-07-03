APOLOGIES ON REPEAT: HICHILEMA THE FEARED MAN- Fred M’membe

APOLOGIES ON REPEAT: HICHILEMA THE FEARED MAN



Yesterday, State House aide Mr Frederick Misebezi rushed to unreservedly apologise to President Hakainde Hichilema on behalf of the people of Sesheke and Katimamulilo districts over what he termed as unfortunate remarks by Sesheke MP Mr Romeo Kang’ombe about the Faith Musonda issue. And guess what? Mr Kang’ombe also quickly apologised. What a circus!





Is this what working for Mr Hichilema has come to?



It’s clear that to work with or for Mr Hichilema, critical thinking seems unnecessary. The role appears reduced to praise-singing and worship.





Just observe how full-grown adults, holding positions of responsibility are so terrified of the man to the extent of scrambling to out-apologise each other. They’re too scared to think for themselves. As such, they’re prepared to publicly make a mockery of themselves.





It is said that when fear rules, creativity dies and so does productivity, growth and good governance. Mr Kang’ombe never said anything to warrant an apology but he was compelled to apologize after Mr Hichilema’s aide apologized on his behalf. Where have you ever seen such a thing? Is this normal behavior? It’s shameful to say the least.





What the public has been told about Faith’s presence at Mr Hichilema’s house at 01:00hrs doesn’t make sense at all. There are still many questions about this issue seeking honest answers. Uno mwaka twala mona ifingi! Tabale lala. Fyakuifwaila!





By the way, how far has the police gone with finding those who were allegedly endorsing Mr Garry Nkombo for 2026? Another circus!





Mr Hichilema must know that being feared is not leadership. Real leadership lies on trust, respect and open communication.





No wonder this government is underperforming. The President is feared by many, and no one is prepared to tell him the truth. Evidently, Mr Hichilema is an emperor without clothes and no one dares to say a word. His, is a government based on fear, not respect, creativity, growth and innovation. Shame!



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party