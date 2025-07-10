Apologise to SA for diplomatic blunder, Kalaba tells Govt



Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba has urged the government to apologise to the South African government for the diplomatic blunder of suing the minister of International Relations and Corporation Ronald Lamola and later seeking to remove him from the case.





The Zambian government had joined Lamola as ninth respondent to the case where they have sued late president Edgar Lungu’s family over their decision to bury his remains in South Africa following unresolved dispute.





But the government later sought to remove Lamola from the case.



According a notice of amendment dated July 7, 2025, it stated that the Zambian government intended to amend the amended notice of motion and supplementary founding affidavit dated July 2, 2025 by removing Lamola as ninth respondent.





“FURTHER BE PLEASED TO TAKE NOTICE THAT the applicant shall effect the amendments unless any objection is made thereto within 10 days from date hereoff,” read the notice of amendment in part.





The Zambian government also indicated that it would tender the costs if any occasioned by the amendment.





But Kalaba wondered why the government involved the South African Foreign Affairs minister in the first place, as he could not be sued in any international court.





“That’s one of the Vienna Convention (protocols)



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/apologise-to-sa-for-diplomatic-blunder-kalaba-tells-govt/