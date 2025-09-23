Apology Not Enough – Penny Ntuli to Be Arrested After Twerking On Highway

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has allegedly ordered the arrest of radio presenter Penny Ntuli after a viral video showed her twerking on the N3 highway, dangerously close to speeding trucks.

The clip, which sparked widespread outrage, appeared to show Ntuli dancing near heavy traffic in an attempt to distract truck drivers.

According to reports circulating on social media, President Ramaphosa described the act as “shameless” and “reckless,” and allegedly demanded immediate legal action.

Ntuli later issued a half-apology, directed not to critics but to truck drivers who may have been distracted. Her response has drawn mixed reactions, with some saying she should face charges regardless of the apology.

Police have not yet officially confirmed the President’s involvement but said the matter is under investigation.