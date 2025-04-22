Appeal Does Not Stop By-Election – ConCourt

By Dickson Jere



A Member of Parliament was convicted and imprisoned on criminal charges by a Magistrate Court. He then appealed against both the conviction and sentence in the High Court at Chinsali.



However, a question arose as to what becomes of his seat in Parliament while he is waiting for his appeal to be determined. Will the 90 days period in which to hold a by-election be suspended until the appeal is heard and determined by High Court? That was a crucial constitutional question that befell the High Court.



Since the High Court has no jurisdiction to determine that question, the Judge sharply and on his motion, referred the matter to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) for interpretation of the Constitution.



A panel of Judges headed by the ConCourt President Prof Margaret Munalula heard the case and determined it thus;



“…the imprisonment of a Member of Parliament triggers the automatic vacation of the Parliamentary seat as a matter of law,” the Judges observed.



“The vacation of the seat then triggers a by-election also by operation of law. There is no provision for any judicial review process during the by-election other than a nomination challenge,” the Judges ruled.



The ConCourt further stated that an imprisoned MP cannot halt or Court grant a stay of execution to stop the vacation of his seat until the question of the validity of the lost of seat is determined.



“An appeal which is lodged has no effect on the vacation of the seat and the ensuring by-election,” the Judges said, adding that the constitutional provisions cannot be changed by the Courts.



The Judges added that the rationale is that no seat should be vacant in parliament for longer period than provided for in the Constitution and that is why the 90-day period was put in the superior law.



“If a Member of Parliament is in prison and therefore unable to carry out his or her mandate, it is the people’s desire that the seat is promptly vacated and refilled,” the Judges said.



“A seat is vacated and a by election triggered not by the decisions or actions of the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Speaker but by operation of law,” the Judges opined.



The ConCourt clarified that the appeal against conviction, which is criminal is nature, is different from the MP losing his seat under the constitution by virtue of imprisonment.



“It is apparent that the people of Zambia take the need to promote democracy through adequate representation so seriously that they have provided in the Constitution itself, the manner in which that representation may be assumed, lost and replaced,” the said.



“The Constitution also spells out the applicable timelines,” the said, adding that the timelines cannot be changed by the appeal or Court.



Case citation – The People v Attorney General (Ex Parte Nickson Chilangwa) – 2024/CCZ/R001 and Judgment delivered on 10th February 2025.



Lecture Notes;

1. The Judge of the High Court must be commended for the stance taken to refer this matter to the ConCourt. We need more of such references to build our jurisprudence.

2. I wish the Court should have handled the scenario where the MP has been acquitted in the High Court after appeal. What happens? Will he be compensated for the lost seat? I know we had the Kambwili case in similar situation.