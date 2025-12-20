APPEAL FOR THE DELIMITATION OF CHILUBI CONSTITUENCY.



Chilubi District, located in Northern Province, The other part of district consists of scattered islands and large water bodies, making movement and service delivery challenging and costly. Most communities rely on water transport, which is often affected by weather conditions and long distances.



Currently, Chilubi District has 24 wards under a single constituency. This has made political representation and development coordination difficult, as one Member of Parliament is expected to serve communities spread across distant islands and extensive water channels.



In view of these challenges, we respectfully appeal for the delimitation of Chilubi Constituency into two separate constituencies to improve governance, representation, and service delivery.





PROPOSED CONSTITUENCY DELIMITATION



(1) CHILUBI CONSTITUENCY (10 WARDS)



Mpanshya, Kanchindi, Ng’uni, Kashitu, Kambashi, Chinkundu, Kawena, Mubemba, Kanama, Kapoka





(2) LUBUMBU CONSTITUENCY (14 WARDS):



Mulanda, Ndela, Chifwenge, Bulilo, Chisupa, Mofu, Lwenda, Muteka, Katamba, Bumba, Luangwa, Lumfwi, Chishiba, Chiloba





This proposed delimitation reflects the geographical realities, population distribution, and administrative needs of Chilubi District. Dividing the district into two constituencies will:



Bring leadership closer to the people

Improve oversight of development projects

Ensure fair and balanced representation

The delimitation of Chilubi Constituency is necessary, justified, and long overdue.





Issued by: Chilubi Island Zambia



Hakainde Hichilema Ministry of Information and Media – Zambia 