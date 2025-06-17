Appoint Former Presidents as Lifetime Members of Parliament- Dr David phiri

The Urgent Call for the Establishment of the Proactive Official Council of Former Presidents





The socio-economic and political hardships we are facing today as a nation of Zambia are largely due to the fact that we, the Zambian people, have failed to fully utilize the resources available to us. We have not designed a deliberate national policy or program that leverages the knowledge, skills, exposure, and experience of our former Heads of State. This issue did not start today—it has been with us for the past 34 years.





History keeps repeating itself, yet we fail to learn from our past mistakes. We seem to enjoy finger-pointing rather than taking a keen interest in addressing the root causes of our national problems.



Our behavior as a nation reflects a disturbing lack of commitment to solving our own challenges. We forget that insults, drama, hatred, tantrums, or even revenge can never bring about sustainable solutions.





Let me offer some practical examples:



1. Frederick T.J. Chiluba and the MMD took Dr. Kenneth Kaunda to prison as he attempted to make a political comeback. The tension only subsided when Dr. Kaunda officially retired from active politics.





2. Levy P. Mwanawasa and the MMD dealt harshly with Frederick T.J. Chiluba in the courts, leading to public concern. Chiluba was even barred from leaving the country until third-party mediation facilitated reconciliation between the two.





3. Michael C. Sata and the PF similarly targeted Dr. Rupiah B. Banda, restricting his travel until third-party intervention persuaded Sata to relent.



4. The UPND and ECL (Edgar Chagwa Lungu) sparked the same crisis when ECL announced his return to active politics. Unfortunately, he passed away before the issue could be resolved.





The Real Problem at Hand



Tension between the sitting government and former Heads of State is inevitable due to the following reasons:



1. Political Interference by Former Presidents

Even after leaving office, former Presidents retain political influence, as many officials in key government positions remain loyal to them. This is why, in the corporate world, CEOs are usually dismissed outright rather than merely demoted—to prevent interference.

This is not always visible to the general public, nor is it something the sitting President may admit for fear of seeming weak or lacking control.



2. Paranoid Former Presidents

Former Presidents may live in fear of retaliation, especially if they previously abused their power to oppress the now-sitting President when he was in opposition.



3. Revenge by the New President

The sitting President may seek to mistreat the former President as revenge for past political grievances.



4. Destruction of Potential Political Rivals

The sitting President may attempt to silence or destroy the former President, viewing him as the most dangerous political threat.



The Consequences of This Tension



This ongoing tension has led to the country’s failure to progress politically, socially, and economically because:



1. Withholding of Valuable Contributions

If not treated with dignity, former Presidents may withhold their knowledge and expertise, which are vital for national development.



2. Active Frustration of the Incumbent’s Efforts

Former Presidents may deliberately frustrate the efforts of the new President, particularly if they seek a return to power.



Note: Once you lose power, you are expected to step aside permanently and give others the opportunity to continue from where you left off.



3. National Confusion and Division

This persistent conflict creates confusion and divides the nation.



Solutions to This Crisis



1. Redefine Our Democracy to Suit Our Environment

We were taught how to vote leaders in and out but not how to handle and engage with former leaders post-office. This is a crucial gap.



2. Establish a Deliberate Official Council of Former Heads of State

A dedicated council should be created to serve as an advisory body to the government. This council must remain neutral and unaffiliated with any political party, focusing solely on the broader goal of national development.



We cannot ignore that:



– Former Presidents possess more knowledge than new Presidents.

– They maintain extensive diplomatic relationships that could benefit the country.

– Their past mistakes could serve as invaluable lessons for the nation.

– Idle former Presidents may become sources of drama and tension if not engaged productively.



Former Presidents can serve as Mega Ambassadors, enhancing diplomatic ties worldwide using their existing relationships. They can also help resolve internal and external conflicts in the country’s interest.



Recommendations to Government:



1. Formally Establish the Council of Former Presidents.



2. Alternatively, Appoint Former Presidents as Lifetime Members of Parliament, as is done in countries like Italy.



Conclusion



We are too poor as a nation to remain divided. Just as a poor family survives through unity, so too must a poor nation remain united to progress and prosper.



By Dr David phiri ‘shall we save Zambia’

Contact : 0977280401