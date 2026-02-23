Archbishop Benjamin Phiri compromised by Hichilema- Sishuwa Sishuwa

Sishuwa Sishuwa Wrote;
I am surprised that Ndola Archdiocese Archbishop Benjamin Phiri today allowed a politician to use the pulpit for partisan interests or political agenda, less than a month after the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), to which Archbishop Phiri is a core member, wrote in the Pastoral Letter that no politician should be allowed to use the pulpit.
In addition to defying a collective position, Archbishop Phiri has allowed Hichilema to create a template whereby if the UPND presidential candidate is stopped from addressing the faithful using the pulpit in another parish, he will cry hatred. The @Pontifex and
@VaticanNews should take interest in the conduct of Archbishop Phiri. It undermines the standing of the ZCCB and the Catholic Church in general.
If individual leaders of the various opposition parties went to the Cathedral in Ndola to pray and request to be presented to the congregation like it was done today, will Archbishop Phiri allow this since the Catholic Church is known for its impartiality, fairness and consistency? Archbishop Phiri may be compromised or sympathetic to Hichilema but he should have respected the position that was stated by the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops.
There is nothing one can do, how can he deny the Republican President from attending Church Service?
Remember recently there has unfounded political pull and push Catholic Church and government the Bishop would have been endorsing this negative narrative if he acted negatively.
It was good that he chose to give the Republican President a befitting welcome especially in this 2026 sensitive period. Definitely, the church should be open and welcoming.
ArchBishop Benjamin Phiri is a compromised Shepherd..As Catholics we know him in and out.
There was a time the Police sealed some Churches in Ndola, even searching for Edgar Lungu in Ladies Handbags. What did our Bishops do? Absolutely nothing.
Instead he started condemning the person that the police were searching for in Ladies Handbags… Catholic women being Subjected to such treatment, and the Bishop was not there to defend them.
In Luanshya at the opening of the new Immaculate conception church, he was there condemning his Priests in front of congregants..same in Fisenge at the opening of a new Church.
This man is Compromised. A sell out to the Body of Christ just like some Bishops… for Monze and Mongu, who have equally thrown away what the Catholic Church has been all along, just because a Tribesmaid is now President of Zambia.
Which BISHOP in the Catholic Church can allow someone, foreign , not annointed, to be walking around on the Altar? That is desecration of the Altar of God.
It doesn’t happen..But not with Bishop Benjamin Phiri.
ArchBishop Benjamin Phiri has completely thrown to the wind the Catholic teachings, Our treasured Sacraments.. and for what? For a Politician who has even been victimising the Church… calling the Universal Church Lucifers.
The ZCCB, of which BISHOP Phiri is a member, makes rules in the Pastoral Letter … not to allow the desecration of the Altar by Politicians, or donations during this time close to the Elections. Bishop Phiri is the first to break those Rules.
If this Bishop is not careful, he will lose all the Respect.