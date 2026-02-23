Archbishop Benjamin Phiri compromised by Hichilema- Sishuwa Sishuwa

Sishuwa Sishuwa Wrote;



I am surprised that Ndola Archdiocese Archbishop Benjamin Phiri today allowed a politician to use the pulpit for partisan interests or political agenda, less than a month after the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), to which Archbishop Phiri is a core member, wrote in the Pastoral Letter that no politician should be allowed to use the pulpit.





In addition to defying a collective position, Archbishop Phiri has allowed Hichilema to create a template whereby if the UPND presidential candidate is stopped from addressing the faithful using the pulpit in another parish, he will cry hatred. The @Pontifex and

@VaticanNews should take interest in the conduct of Archbishop Phiri. It undermines the standing of the ZCCB and the Catholic Church in general.





If individual leaders of the various opposition parties went to the Cathedral in Ndola to pray and request to be presented to the congregation like it was done today, will Archbishop Phiri allow this since the Catholic Church is known for its impartiality, fairness and consistency? Archbishop Phiri may be compromised or sympathetic to Hichilema but he should have respected the position that was stated by the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops.



