ARCHBISHOP DR ALICK BANDA BANS POLITICIANS FROM USING PULPIT FOR CAMPAIGNS

Let us not sell one another for a cup of tea, Alick Banda tells Catholics



LUSAKA Archbishop Dr Alick Banda has advised the Catholic Men’s Organisation (CMO) not to do “sebana wikute” in church by selling their friends for the sake of a “cup of tea.”





Speaking at the CMO Annual General meeting, Dr Banda noted that the Catholic Church will not be used as a campaign platform for any politician, no matter their status in society, emphasising that the Catholic faithful are mandated to protect one another.





“Let us be supportive and protect one another, but that does not mean selling one another for the sake of a cup of tea, you just embarrass yourself, ” he said.





He stated that while the church upholds the democratic right of its members to belong to political parties of their choice, church gatherings and events should not be turned into political platforms.





He said such exercises are purely not in line with the church and should be avoided by all members.





“I know this is a crucial year and we are going to have an election soon, but those of you who want to introduce your friends in church, you know where you meet and that is where you should be practicing your politics from.





“We will not allow any of our gatherings as places for introducing whoever, no matter who you are, ” he said.





The Archbishop further said belonging to a political grouping should be one’s private business and should have nothing to do with the Catholic church.





“My prayer is for you not to forget our faith even as we join politics. Some of you even start creating groupings which do not exist in the catholic church once you join politics. We don’t want that, ” he added.



By Sanfrossa Mberi



Kalemba, March 1, 2026