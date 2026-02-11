ARCHBISHOP OF KASAMA CALLS ON PF TO UNITE, ELECT A LEADER



Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Kasama, the Most Reverend Ignatius Chama, has called on the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) to put its house in order by uniting and electing a leader.





Speaking during a meeting with PF presidential candidate Makebi Zulu in Kasama, Archbishop Chama stressed that time was not on the side of the former ruling party.

“Time is not on your side. The Patriotic Front must put its house in order by uniting and electing a substantive leader,” Archbishop Chama said.





He urged the party to demonstrate credibility as a strong opposition by resolving its internal differences and avoiding divisions that risk pulling members in different directions.





“You cannot effectively serve as a credible opposition when you are divided. Resolve your differences and avoid divisions that may weaken the party,” he advised.





The Archbishop emphasized that unity and clear leadership are essential for the PF to effectively play its role in Zambia’s democratic space.





“Unity and clear leadership are essential if the PF is to meaningfully contribute to Zambia’s democratic space,” he added.



In response, PF presidential candidate Makebi Zulu assured the Archbishop that the party was committed to electing a leader before the end of the month.





“Your Grace, I wish to assure you that the Patriotic Front is committed to electing a substantive leader before the end of this month,” Mr. Zulu said.





Mr. Zulu acknowledged that the PF has been facing internal and external influences from individuals allegedly seeking to weaken and destabilize the party.





“We are aware of external influences from certain individuals who are allegedly seeking to weaken and destabilize the party, but we remain focused,” he stated.





Mr Zulu expressed confidence that the PF would overcome its challenges and emerge as a united force under one leader.





“The Patriotic Front will overcome its current challenges and emerge stronger and united under one leader,” he said.





He further stated that he believes he is well-positioned to become the unifying leader of the party and pledged to steer the PF towards renewed strength and purpose.





“I have faith and believe that I am well-positioned to unify the party and steer it toward renewed strength and purpose, with a clear vision of leading Zambians toward a better future,” Mr. Zulu said.