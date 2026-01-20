ARCHITECTS RAISE ALARM OVER FINDECO HOUSE DISORDER



THE Zambia Institute of Architects has issued a strong condemnation of what it describes as escalating urban lawlessness in Lusaka’s Central Business District, warning that the situation now threatens public safety, hygiene and the integrity of national investments.





At the centre of its concern is FINDECO House, one of Zambia’s most iconic buildings and a landmark constructed using public funds, whose surroundings and main access points have been overtaken by unregulated street vending.





The institute says this occupation undermines the purpose of the building and disrespects a historic national asset that once symbolised modern Zambia.





ZIA argues that the proliferation of informal trading around FINDECO House and other key areas comes despite heavy public investment in urban infrastructure, including the Kafue Roundabout flyover and the construction of designated markets such as Kamwala.





According to the institute, the disorderly spread of vendors has resulted in blocked walkways, compromised road safety, poor sanitation and the misuse of drainage systems, with rubbish heaps dominated by empty opaque beer packets and bottles.





It further alleges that some of these informal trading areas have turned into havens for illicit alcohol sales, operating in open violation of market regulations and under the watch of local authorities.





While acknowledging the right of citizens to earn an honest living, the architects have drawn a firm line against what they term selfish and unlawful appropriation of public space.





ZIA maintains that no individual or group has the right to privatise streets, pavements and walkways meant for shared public use, including by tourists and visitors.





The continued occupation of these spaces, it says, denies the wider public access to essential urban infrastructure and contributes to the steady decline of the CBD as a safe, functional and attractive business and cultural centre.





The institute has now called on local government, councils and law enforcement agencies to act decisively, urging a systematic clean up of the city “zone by zone, area by area, square metre by square metre,” starting with FINDECO House as a flagship site.





ZIA warns that continued inaction represents an abdication of responsibility that could entrench chaos, fuel disease outbreaks and erode investor and tourist confidence.





It has challenged authorities to restore order, enforce planning laws and protect public investments, insisting that the future dignity and sustainability of Lusaka depend on confronting the problem at its source.



ZR