ARE CADRES BACK?- Dickson Jere

ARE CADRES BACK?

By Dickson Jere

I was recently gifted a book written by former Zambia Army Commander Lt.Gen Francis Sibamba. Even though the book is his personal autobiography, it provides interesting insights on how the Zambia Defense Forces have evolved over the years. However, Chapter Eight, was of interest to me – it deals with the subject of political cadres after the struggle for independence.

“The ZAMBIA ARMY AND I” is the title of the book that depicts an illustrious career of Gen Sibamba who became Army Chief in 1990 just a day after the foiled military coup of Mwamba Luchembe.

The book chronicles how UNIP created a Land Army as part of the wider scheme of absolving political cadres after independence. It later transformed into the Zambia Youth Service (ZYC) – a forerunner of Zambia National Service (ZNS).

“They (cadres) played a very important role of stone-throwing at vehicles of expatriates and settlers and if not given something to do, the devil would find them an alternative job to perform which would not be palatable to the nation,” Gen Sibamba writes, quoting UNIP Secretary General Grey Zulu.

“The Land Army was a new organization established by the party in order to absorb the excess man power which the party had,” he further writes, as he described the menace it caused in society including on how cadres chased Chief Justice Skinner out of his office at High Court.

So, there was need to bring discipline.

Gen Sibamba, a Zambia Army officer, was seconded to ZYC with major task of transforming this “army” into the present day ZNS.

“What we found in 1972, was a ragtag organization, comprising former ‘stone throwers’ of the party, UNIP, initially known as the ‘Land Army’…” Gen Sibamba recalls the task he had been given with his boss Col Nyirenda.

The task also involved turning this UNIP cadre army “into a disciplined, regimented and efficient body of young men and women capable of producing food for the nation and the supporting the defence forces in times of war”.

This is why ZNS always had the Commandant from Zambia Army until 2011 when it had own product as it has always been seen as a support wing of the Army which is main land force in Zambia. No wonder ZNS is not part of the Defence Act.

The concept of properly organized ZNS was borrowed from neighboring Tanzania where Gen Sibamba and his boss undertook study tours. The idea of ZNS was to be an auxiliary wing of the Zambia Army, which is the main land force.

“Uniforms- a deep green color, green berets, green jungle hats, green jerseys, combat boots and webbing equipment- were procured for all servicemen,” the Gen writes in his 255 page book.

“All officers and men were required to undergo a short introduction military course at the end of which they would be issued uniforms and badges of rank,” he recalls.

Ranks were also borrowed from Tanzania system with the most junior officer being called ‘Junior Master’ who wore a copper bar – and senior most being ‘Commandant’.

“Others (cadres) who could not cope with the new dispensation opted to retire or re-absorbed in the UNIP party structure,” the Gen remembers.

So, why can’t we borrow the UNIP tactic and get these cadres into institutions like ZNS? The same argument UNIP cadres made that they worked for the party and need to be rewarded is the same one still prevailing.

UNIP, MMD, PF and now UPND faces same cadre problems.

What to give them or take them…