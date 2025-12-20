Are Men Better Drivers Than Women? And Is a “Lady-Driven” Car an Advantage?



Good morning. It’s a rainy day on the Copperbelt. Let’s talk about motor vehicles. One of the most common debates in motoring circles is whether men are better drivers than women, and whether a “lady-driven” vehicle is a safer buy. Opinions are strong, but facts tell a more balanced story.





Who is the better driver?



There is no gender monopoly on good driving. Skill behind the wheel is shaped by training, experience, discipline, and attitude, not whether one is male or female. Studies and insurance data across many countries often show that women tend to be more cautious and rule-compliant, while men are more likely to take risks such as speeding or aggressive overtaking. Caution generally reduces accidents; risk increases them. The best drivers are those who are patient, alert, and respectful of traffic rules.





The perception that women are careless drivers

There is a widespread belief that women are careless, fail to service their vehicles, and drive roughly. In reality, neglecting maintenance and rough driving are personal habits, not gender traits. Some women delay servicing due to busy schedules, lack of trusted mechanics, or being misled at garages. At the same time, many men ignore warning lights, overload vehicles, or postpone servicing until a breakdown occurs.





Rough driving has nothing to do with gender

Hard braking, hitting potholes at speed, skipping service intervals, and ignoring strange noises will damage a car regardless of who is driving. A gentle, disciplined driver, male or female, will always preserve a vehicle better than an aggressive one.





Is a “lady-driven” car an advantage when buying?



Sometimes, but it should never be assumed automatically.



Possible advantages:

Less aggressive driving in some cases

Better interior condition

Regular basic maintenance





But be careful:

“Lady-driven” is often just a sales phrase

Poor maintenance cannot be hidden by ownership labels

Mechanical condition matters more than who drove the car

What really matters when buying a used car

Verified service history

Engine, gearbox, and suspension condition

Signs of accidents or poor repairs

Electrical systems and warning lights

A proper test drive and inspection by a trusted mechanic





Bottom line

A good driver is defined by behaviour, not gender. A good car is defined by maintenance, care, and mechanical condition, not whether it was driven by a man or a woman. Buy smart, drive responsibly, and ignore stereotypes.