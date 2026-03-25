“Are you negotiating with yourself?” Iran brutally mocks Trump for claiming that Iran wants to “make a deal so badly” in harsh reality check to Trump, making it clear that he’s finally found himself in a crisis that he cannot lie his way out of!





Yesterday, President Trump declared that the war was won, that his administration was in touch with “the right people” in Iran and that they want to “make a deal so badly.”





Iranian military spokesman Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari fired back with derision, asking if Trump was “negotiating with himself” and made it clear that Trump has burned all of his off-ramps out of this war.





“Do not call your defeat an agreement. Neither will your investments in the region happen or return, nor will you see the previous prices of energy and oil.”





“Until our will is present, no situation will return to the previous state; this will arises only when the thought of action against the Iranian nation is completely erased from your filthy minds.”





“Our first and last word from day one has been, is, and will be: No one like us will come to terms with anyone like you. Not now, and never ever.”





Their position is quite understandable, as Trump and Pete Hegseth used the cover of bad-faith negotiations they never intended to honor to move military assets into the Gulf and then launched an unprovoked war of aggression against them.





There are serious consequences to throwing all our international credibility in the trash. Every agreement the US has ever made, Trump has thrown it in the trash, spat in the face of ally and foe alike, and behaved with a shocking moral depravity that makes it clear he has no conscience and no sense of honor.





Why would anyone EVER trust any deal made with Trump again?



At this point, Trump’s promises of a “15-point agreement” and negotiations with Iran are more for the benefit of attempting to calm the markets than it is any legitimate progress in ending this war of choice that has gone disastrously.





Trump has made his own tar pit – and now he’s going to sink in it. Let’s just hope he doesn’t drag the rest of us down with him.