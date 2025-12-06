Argentina honours Maradona with commemorative coin

The Government of Argentina, through its Central Bank, has released a special edition coin celebrating the legacy of one of the country’s greatest football icons, Diego Armando Maradona.

The commemorative coin features an engraved image of Maradona’s famous goal against England during the 1986 FIFA World Cup quarter-final match in Mexico,a goal that went on to be named the Goal of the Century.



According to the Central Bank, the coin is meant to honour Maradona’s extraordinary contribution to football and his everlasting influence on Argentina’s sporting identity.

In the design, Maradona is captured mid action, dribbling past English defenders before scoring the iconic goal that sent Argentina into global football history.

Sports history of Maradona in 1986 performances remain unmatched with his dribbling skills, creativity and leadership propelling Argentina to its second World Cup triumph.

Maradona’s journey to greatness began long before 1986. In 1979, he led Argentina to victory in the FIFA World Youth Championship, showcasing the raw talent that later mesmerised the world.

He also helped Argentina claim the Copa América in 1989, further cementing his status as one of the most influential players of his generation.

The Central Bank says the coin will circulate alongside regular currency, symbolising how deeply Maradona’s legacy is woven into the everyday life of Argentines.

Collectors and football fans around the world are expected to seek out the coin with many seeing it as a rare piece of football history.

For many Argentines, the coin represents more than just currency it is a tribute to a national hero whose memory continues to inspire.

The unveiling ceremony is expected to be followed by a nationwide campaign honouring Maradona’s achievements and inviting citizens to celebrate his enduring legacy.