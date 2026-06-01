ARMENIA EMERGES AS A NEW GEOPOLITICAL FLASHPOINT BETWEEN RUSSIA AND THE WEST



A small country in the South Caucasus is suddenly at the center of one of the world’s most sensitive power struggles.





New polling suggests Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s party could secure a strong parliamentary majority in the June 7 elections, reinforcing Armenia’s growing shift toward Europe and the West after decades under Moscow’s influence.





⚠️ But Russia is turning up the pressure.



Moscow has warned that Armenia could lose preferential access to Russian gas, oil, and other critical resources if it continues moving closer to the European Union. Russian officials have also publicly compared Armenia’s current path to Ukraine’s trajectory before the conflict that erupted into war.





Tensions escalated further after the United States openly voiced support for Pashinyan. Meanwhile, Western intelligence assessments cited by Reuters allege that Russia may be attempting to influence Armenia’s electoral process through disinformation campaigns and political operations.





🌍 The stakes go far beyond Armenia.



What happens in the coming days could reshape the balance of power across the South Caucasus and become a major test of how far Russia is willing to go to preserve its influence in the former Soviet sphere.





Do you think Armenia should continue moving toward Europe, or maintain closer ties with Russia?



Sources: Euronews, Reuters, A