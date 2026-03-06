ARMY NABS ZESCO EMPLOYEE POSING AS AN ARMY OFFICER



The Zambia Army has apprehended a 32-year-old ZESCO employee, identified as Amutike Simunji, in Chongwe District for allegedly impersonating an Army Officer and unlawfully possessing military uniforms and tactical equipment.





The arrest was made this afternoon during routine patrols conducted by the Army Military Police as part of the Zambia Army’s continued efforts to ensure that military uniforms are not misused for criminal activities, in line with the provisions of the Security Act.





Mr Simunji was apprehended at the ZESCO offices in Chongwe, where he was found with an Army combat uniform inside his Mercedes-Benz vehicle, registration number CAJ 225.





Following the arrest, a joint search operation conducted by the Zambia Army Military Police and the Zambia Police Service at Mr Simunji’s residence in Dam area of Chongwe District led to the discovery of several military regalia.





The items recovered included two pairs of combat uniforms, an Army jersey pullover, tactical knee and elbow pads, a pair of desert boots, black military boots, a camouflage bag, two jungle combat hats, and rank insignia for a Second Lieutenant.





Additionally, the search uncovered ZESCO service cables measuring 20 metres, 26 metres, and 65 metres respectively.



The Zambia Army is once again warning industries, manufacturers, and tailors to refrain from producing military uniforms and related attire without authorisation.





The Army reiterates that it will not tolerate the misuse of military attire by members of the public for criminal purposes and to this effect, it will not relent but intensify its operations to stop the vice.





The Zambia Army has also expressed gratitude to members of the public who continue to cooperate with security agencies by providing information to the Military Police about individuals posing as military officers in society.



By Buffalo Reporter

The Zambia Army