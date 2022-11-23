ARMY OFFICER COLLAPSES AND DIES AFTER EARLY MORNING JOG

By Kampa Senkwe | LCN

Thursday, November 23, 2022 | Published at 10:00 a.m. CAT

TUG ARGAN BARRACKS | A 50-year-old army officer stationed at Tug Argan Barracks has died after he collapsed upon finishing an early morning jog.

Warrant Officer Class One Davies Liwakala is reported to have collapsed early Tuesday morning shortly after he and other fellow officers returned to the the barracks from a road run.

Confirming the development to Lubuto Community News in a phone interview, Gladys Liwakala who is the sister of the deceased said her brother left the house around 4 in the morning for a road run.

“My brother’s wife woke up around 04:00 hrs and found my brother had already left the house for his usual morning jog with other officers. When my brother returned to the barracks after they completed their session, he told his colleagues that he had woken up feeling very energetic,” said Gladys. “But shortly after that, he collapsed before he was rushed to the clinic by his colleagues who noticed that his legs were already cold. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the clinic.”

The late Liwakala who is a former resident of Lubuto West (Tabwela Area) is survived by a wife and six children. Funeral gathering is at Tug Argan Barracks.

📷: Warrant Officer Class One Davies Liwakala Obtained by LCN

