Army Orders Immediate Exit of Illegal Miners from Lower Zambezi



The Zambia Army has issued its strongest directive yet against illegal mining in the Lower Zambezi, ordering all unauthorised miners operating along the river line in Siavonga District to vacate the area immediately or face forced removal.





Army Commander Lieutenant General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele delivered the ultimatum during a field tour of the Moomba stretch on Monday, where illegal mining activities have continued despite repeated warnings from state authorities.





The tour included top military brass and representatives from the Zambia Police and Immigration Department, signalling an inter-agency crackdown.



“We have spoken enough, and some people now seem to be inviting harsher measures,” Lt Gen Zyeele said during the inspection. “Those acting with impunity are inviting lifelong memories of the military into their lives.”





The language underlined a shift from advisory warnings to punitive enforcement.



Security officials say the operation is part of a coordinated effort to protect the Lower Zambezi’s ecological assets and curb organised criminal networks involved in illicit mineral extraction.





The Army Commander stressed that the military “is committed to protecting the country’s natural resources” and that offenders will be “brought to justice”.





Zambia Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Oscar Msitu Nyoni joined the tour, reinforcing that security wings are adopting a unified approach to environmental protection and border-area enforcement.





Senior officers from both services inspected hotspots where illegal miners have been encroaching along sensitive river banks.





Illegal mining in Lower Zambezi has grown into a major environmental and security concern, with authorities citing deforestation, land degradation and increased cross-border criminal activity as primary risks.





Monday’s directive indicates the state’s readiness to escalate enforcement if voluntary withdrawal does not occur.





The Army has not yet announced timelines for forced eviction, but officials say operations will proceed “without hesitation” should miners ignore the latest order.



