ARSENAL BEAT BAYERN TO MAINTAIN 100% RECORD



NONI Madueke scored his first goal for Arsenal as the Gunners put three past Bayern Munich to maintain their 100% record in the Champions League.





Arsenal were dominant from the beginning of the game and took the lead in the 22nd minute when Jurrien Timber headed in Bukayo Saka’s corner – the 10th goal that Arsenal have scored from a corner this season, the most of any side in Europe’s top five leagues.





Bayern grew into the match after going behind and equalised 10 minutes later when Joshua Kimmich hit a crossfield pass to Serge Gnabry and the former Arsenal forward played the ball across the area for 17-year-old Lennart Karl to score from close range.





It was the first goal that Arsenal had conceded in the competition this season but it did not stop them making it five wins from five.



England winger Madueke put the Gunners in front when substitute Riccardo Calafiori fired a powerful cross into the area for him to help into the net.





The Gunners then wrapped up the win when Sunday’s north London derby hero Eberechi Eze clipped a pass over the defence and Gabriel Martinelli knocked the ball around goalkeeper Manuel Neuer – who was in no man’s land – to hand Bayern Munich their first defeat of the season.





This week looked like it had the potential to be difficult for Arsenal, with games against rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Chelsea, but Mikel Arteta’s side have made the first two of those matches look easy.





Arsenal put four past Spurs and now three past Bayern Munich as they continue to perform like a team that are finally going to win their first major trophy since 2020.



Arsenal and Bayern Munich were the top two sides in the league phase heading into this match but, just like the Gunners have done to most teams they have played this season, they dominated the match.





Arteta made just two changes to the side that beat Spurs, with Cristhian Mosquera and Myles Lewis-Skelly coming into the backline, and the strength of Arsenal’s squad has been the biggest theme of their season.





Arsenal have had to deal with injuries to a number of players in their front line, but they have dealt with them due to the quality they have and have now welcomed back Martin Odegaard, Martinelli and Madueke.





Madueke and Martinelli came off the bench to score as Arteta utilised what he calls his ‘finishers’ from the substitutes’ bench.



Arsenal have lost just one game this season and are top of both the Premier League and Champions League table and, with key players returning from injury, they look like they are going to be very difficult to dislodge.





Bayern were unbeaten before their trip to London but, apart from a short period after their equalising goal, they did not look like winning against Arsenal.



Harry Kane was starved of the ball and, although a strength of his is picking the ball up in deep positions, he could not create or get on the end of any dangerous attacks.





His team-mate Michael Olise, who is also having an excellent season with nine goals and 10 assists in 19 games, was also quiet – although he did cause Lewis-Skelly trouble at times.





Bayern Munich also struggled with the threat Arsenal posed from corners in a disappointing night for Vincent Kompany’s side.





The brightest spark was 17-year-old Lennart Karl, who scored on just his second start in the Champions League.



The teenager showed great touches on the ball and continues to flourish in his breakthrough season for Bayern Munich.



BBC