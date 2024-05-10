Arsenal eyeing Juve keeper, Wojciech Szczesny to replace Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal is reportedly eyeing a surprising move for Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to replace Aaron Ramsdale.

With Ramsdale slipping down the goalkeeper hierarchy behind David Raya, the English keeper is poised to leave Emirates Stadium in pursuit of regular playing time, with Newcastle United leading the race for his signature.

According to the Standard, Arsenal has already begun the search for a replacement, with Szczesny emerging as a potential candidate.

The Gunners are keen on recruiting a homegrown goalkeeper to comply with Premier League squad regulations, making Szczesny an attractive option.

The 34-year-old, who came through the ranks of the Arsenal academy and made 181 senior appearances before joining Juventus in 2017, fits the bill.

Additionally, Juventus’ pursuit of Michele Di Gregorio from Monza has bolstered Arsenal’s interest in the Polish keeper.

However, Szczesny’s reported weekly wages of £100,000 after tax could pose a significant obstacle for Arsenal. With one year left on his contract with Bianconeri, it remains to be seen if he is willing to settle for a backup role at Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Brighton’s Jason Steele and Ajax’s Diant Ramaj are also on Arsenal’s radar as potential homegrown goalkeeper options. However, Ramaj’s reluctance to sacrifice guaranteed playing time may complicate any potential transfer.

With Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, James Hillson, and Reiss Nelson expected to leave Arsenal in the summer, the club management is actively seeking homegrown talent across Europe.

Additionally, Arsenal aims to bolster their squad with a defender, midfielder, and forward as they set ambitious targets for the upcoming season.