Arsenal haven’t given up on title despite surrendering lead – Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has insisted Arsenal FC remain firmly in the Premier League title race despite slipping behind Manchester City in the standings.

City moved to the top of the table following a 1-0 win over Burnley on Wednesday, leaving Arsenal level on points but trailing on goals scored. The Gunners can return to first place if they avoid defeat against Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, April 25.

Just weeks ago, Arsenal were widely considered favourites to secure their first league title since 2004 after opening up a nine-point lead. However, recent defeats to Bournemouth and Manchester City have left their title hopes no longer fully in their control.

Despite the setback, Arteta remains confident his side can respond. “Win tomorrow, game one win and then we’ll be much closer. I have belief in our players and our people and what we want to achieve,” he said.

“The energy raised and the belief raised. The clarity in what we have to do it cannot be better. Five games to go. Tomorrow game one, all in, let’s go for it. Two big competitions to play for and everything to play for. If somebody had told us at the beginning of the season, we would have taken it. We are so excited.”

Arsenal are set to receive a boost with the expected return of Bukayo Saka and Riccardo Calafiori from injury ahead of the Newcastle clash. Saka has missed five matches with an Achilles problem, while Calafiori has been sidelined for three games.

Meanwhile, City, managed by Pep Guardiola, appear to be hitting form at a crucial stage of the season, having climbed to the top of the table for the first time since August 2025. Arsenal, by contrast, have managed just one win in their last six matches across all competitions.

Arteta, who also has experience of winning a league title on goal difference during his playing career, said his side must now focus on the remaining fixtures. “Everything you have, you have to put it on the table, and you have to make it happen,” he added.

With both the Premier League title race and a Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid still to play for, Arsenal face a decisive period in their season.