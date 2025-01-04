Arsenal Need To Show Consistency To Win Premier League Title – Arteta

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has revealed that the team must show more consistency in order to end their Premier League title drought ahead of the clash against Brighton on Saturday.

The Gunners are currently six points behind table-toppers Liverpool as they bid to win their first Premier League title since 2004.

Arsenal finished second behind Manchester City in the last two seasons, but Arteta has called on his players to improve their standards to beat Liverpool to the title.

He said: “We have to show the same level of consistency and a bit more, because last year we have been the best team in the league, broken various records and still haven’t won a major trophy, so something is missing.

“It’s going to be very thin, small details, you can pick up certain games and situations. But in the end, we’re so close and we just have to flip that coin to the other side to make it happen.

“That’s only going to happen if we do what we have to do and what we can control. The rest is out of our hands.

Arsenal are bidding to win their first Premier League title since 2004 but are set to be without Bukayo Saka until March after the England winger suffered a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace last month.

The Gunners are expected to be without Bukayo Saka, who has been ruled out of action for two months. Arteta has opened up on how he intends to replace the English star.

He said: “There’s not one player that’s going to play nine games in a row in that position, it’s impossible.

“We need more threat, we need more players fit and rotation in that unit. In relation to that, we will make decisions and as well, players’ performances, that’s simple.

The Arsenal boss said he was unsure whether the club would strengthen in the January transfer window.

“The focus is on the players that we have,” he said. “When something is in the market that we can afford and believe is going to have a real impact on the team, we have to be open to that possibility.

“We have the ability to change the squad in the windows, but at the moment the focus is on what we have.”

Arteta also confirmed that Kai Havertz is expected to return for the clash against Brighton on Saturday.

He said: “I think so, yes. The ones with illness, I think are going to be OK. They will train today and if everybody is fine then they will be available.

“(Raheem Sterling) is starting to do some stuff on the pitch so that is great news. Let’s see how he progresses next week and we will see if he is available for the following week.

“Ben (White) is still a few weeks away and (Takehiro) Tomiyasu has done some stuff on the pitch but we have to see. It has been a long-term injury and we have to see how quick he progresses and how he reacts.”