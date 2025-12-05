Arsenal sign Ecuadorian twin brothers Edwin and Holger Quintero

Premier League club, Arsenal has officially signed highly-rated Ecuadorian twins Edwin and Holger Quintero from Independiente Del Valle.

The two brothers, who had travelled to London to go through formalities, will officially sign in August 2027 when they turn 18 after reaching an agreement with the Gunners.

Confirming the news in a statement, Arsenal said on the club’s website: ‘Arsenal Football Club have reached an agreement to sign twin brothers Edwin and Holger Quintero from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle, with the twins due to join us in August 2027.

‘The highly rated 16-year-olds who have grown up in Esmeraldas, Ecuador will arrive at the club when they turn 18. They will follow in the footsteps of our very own Piero Hincapie, who was born in the same region of Ecuador and is also a product of Independiente del Valle’s famed academy.’

Waxing lyrical about the pair’s talents, the club added: ‘Edwin and Holger are recognised as two of the most exciting young talents in South America, displaying consistent and impressive performances at youth level for club and country. Both players have been capped at the U17 international level for Ecuador.

‘Edwin is left-footed, quick, and a skilful dribbler. He operates as a right winger, likes to take on opponents, and has a catalogue of skills.

‘Holger is a technically gifted, right-footed, attacking midfielder who links play with his progressive vision and also possesses the ability to beat opponents with quick feet.

‘We will be collaborating closely with Independiente del Valle on the development and wellbeing of both Edwin and Holger until they arrive at Arsenal.

‘Everyone at Arsenal is excited to welcome the Quintero twins to the club in the near future. The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.’

